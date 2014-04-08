UPDATE 1-Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
April 8 New World Resources Plc
* Notes recent media statements and speculation around discussions between certain representatives of government and nwr regarding arrangements for closure of paskov mine.
* Discussions are ongoing and, at this point, no definitive agreement has been reached with or approved by czech state
* Company and okd will continue its dialogue with all stakeholders with aim of reaching a definitive agreement in near future. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)