April 22 New World Resources Plc :

* OKD A.S. reached agreement with certain members of government on a proposal for financial support of closure of its Paskov mine

* Proposal is expected to be discussed by Czech government by end of April

* After approval by Czech government agreed support needs to be approved by European Commission

* Proposal includes OKD extends operation of mine until 31 December 2017 for its own account

* Proposal also includes state provides an amount of CZK 600 million covering social costs of closure