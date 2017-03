April 24 New World Resources Plc -

* We have reached agreements with our customers for coking coal for Q2 of 2014

* Continues to target FY 2014 coal production and sales of 9 - 9.5 mt, with 55 - 60 per cent of coking coal in sales mix

* Average agreed price for coking coal deliveries in Q2 of 2014 is eur 85 per tonne, a 6 pct decrease compared to q1 of 2014 realised price

* An average price of eur 54 per tonne has been agreed for 80 pct of expected thermal coal production in 2014, a 4 pct decrease compared to FY 2013