Jan 7 New World Resources Plc

* New World Resources (NWR) says average price for 74 percent of NWR's 2015 expected coking coal production fixed for full year at EUR 93 per tonne

* New World Resources says prices for remainder of expected coking coal production will be negotiated later in year

* New World Resources says average price for NWR's 2015 whole expected thermal coal production has been agreed at EUR 52 per tonne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)