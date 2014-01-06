European shares seen opening higher as Dutch PM Rutte wins election - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Jan 6 New World Resources Plc : * Says OKD a.s.has signed MoU with the Czech state on closure of its Paskov
mine. * Parties will explore option of OKD extending operation of the mine until 31
December 2016 * Source text
LONDON, March 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur
* FY operating profit of 384 million Swiss francs ($384.23 million) and a 13 percent higher profit margin of 322 million francs