PRAGUE, April 12 New World Resources produced 1.87 million tonnes of coal in the first quarter, the miner said on Tuesday, an increase from the same period a year earlier, but prices continued to fall.

NWR sold 1.12 million tonnes of coking coal at an average price of 76 euros per tonne and 0.81 million tonnes of thermal coal at 47 euros per tonne in the January-March period, it said.

Last year, the average realised price was 90 euros per tonne of coking coal and 56 euros per tonne of thermal coal with total production at 1.78 million tonnes.