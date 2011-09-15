* Defendant Anderson owes up to $3.2 mln in restitution

By Jessica Dye

NEW YORK, Sept 15 A New York man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for his role in charging nearly $20 million for bogus investment advice in what prosecutors described as a classic "boiler room" fraud run out of a Staten Island strip mall.

Baldwin Anderson, 57, pleaded guilty in July to one count of securities fraud, just one day after he went to trial. He was a former salesman at Gryphon Holdings, which operated as Gryphon Financial from 2005 until 2010.

Prosecutors said Gryphon sales staff pressured more than 5,000 individuals into purchasing increasingly expensive subscriptions to newsletters with names like "6 AM Money Machine" and "Wolves of Wall Street," as well as stock-recommendation software and stock tips generated by fabricated investment gurus.

Instead of Wall Street offices and high-profile investment geniuses, prosecutors said Gryphon was headquartered in a Staten Island strip mall and run by Kenneth Marsh, who went by a string of aliases including "Michael Warren" and "Ken Maseka" and claimed impressive, but fake, investment credentials.

The two-year sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday is well below the 25-year statutory maximum for securities fraud, as well as the 22-year maximum recommended under federal sentencing guidelines.

"I'm very sorry to have to do this," Weinstein told Anderson. "You seem like a decent person."

'THIS IS STEALING'

During a hearing on Tuesday, Anderson's attorney, Michael Padden of the federal public defender's office in New York, described his client as a "decent, hard-working" man who was "blinded by the success" of the Gryphon venture. To the end, Anderson believed the investment tips Gryphon sold were helping people, not hurting them, Padden said.

"The association with Gryphon Financial took a man out of a positive, decent, hard-working life and put him into harm's way," Padden said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Burlingame rejected the argument that Anderson was so blinded by Marsh that he failed to grasp the reality of the operation.

"This isn't being dazzled by anyone," Burlingame said Tuesday. "This is stealing."

Anderson, a Jamaican citizen, could be deported after his sentence is served, Weinstein said Tuesday. He is also responsible for paying up to $3.2 million in restitution to Gryphon investors.

Padden declined to comment following the sentencing.

In all, 18 defendants have been charged since Gryphon was shut down by federal officials in 2010. They are all being sentenced by Weinstein, who has so far handed down sentences ranging from 3 to 25 months.

Weinstein said Wednesday that he was reserving one of the stiffest sentences for Marsh, Gryphon's alleged ringleader. But Marsh's attorneys objected when Weinstein said he would sentence Marsh to 10 years in prison, double the five years they were expecting. Marsh is due back in court Tuesday to reargue the basis for the sentence.

The case is U.S. v. Marsh et al., in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, no. 10-1742.

For the U.S.: Assistant U.S. attorneys Patrick Sinclair, Karen Hennigan, Michael Yaeger and Roger Burlingame.

For Anderson: Michael Padden. (Reporting by Jessica Dye, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)