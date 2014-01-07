NEW YORK, Jan 7 New York state, city and major agencies will issue $3.9 billion of bonds in the first quarter of the year compared to $4.1 billion during the same time last year, according to an issuance schedule released by the state Comptroller's office on Tuesday. The proposed new issuance includes $2.57 billion scheduled for January, $557 million in February and $805 million scheduled for March. It includes debt issued by New York City. The schedule may be changed due to changes in program needs and market conditions, the Comptroller's office said. It is also contingent on project approvals required by law. State issuance during the fourth quarter of 2013 reached $4.9 billion, the Comptroller's office said. Below is a table of new money borrowings scheduled for the first quarter. January February March Dormitory $18.9 mln $57 mln fixed $5.6 mln of Authority of fixed rate rate taxable and fixed rate the State of tax-exempt tax-exempt tax-exempt New York Metropolitan $500 mln in fixed Transportati rate tax-exempt on Authority New York $800 mln of City fixed rate tax-exempt New York $350 mln in City fixed rate Municipal tax-exempt Water Finance Authority Port $1 bln in Authority of fixed rate New York and taxable New Jersey Triborough $100 mln fixed Bridge and rate Tunnel tax-exempt Authority notes and $250 mln in fixed rate tax-exempt New York $350 mln in City fixed rate Transitional tax-exempt Finance Authority Source: New York state Comptroller