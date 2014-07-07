NEW YORK, July 7 New York City is planning to
tap the municipal bond market for $1 billion in new money with
three offerings in July, the city's Transitional Finance
Authority (TFA) said on Monday.
The TFA is planning to sell $675 million of tax-exempt
fixed-rate new money bonds on July 16, with a two-day retail
period beginning on the preceding Monday. The bonds are being
sold through a negotiated sale led by Morgan Stanley.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs & Co,
J.P. Morgan, Loop Capital Markets, and Wells Fargo Securities
are serving as co-senior managers on the transaction.
Also on July 16, TFA plans to sell $125 million of taxable
fixed-rate new money bonds via competitive bid.
Additionally, The TFA intends to sell $200 million of
tax-exempt new money variable-rate demand bonds on July 31.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Nick Zieminski)