May 2 New York City plans to fill most of a $495 million budget gap in fiscal 2012 and 2013 by using a $466 million payment from SAIC Inc that will settle its role in a fraudulent scheme that overcharged the city for a payroll time-keeping system, an administration aide said on Wednesday.

The tax revenue forecast for the two budget years was revised downward by $352 million as the financial services sector's disappointing results are not expected to make up for the higher taxes paid by the growing tech, film and television, tourism and higher education sectors, said the aide who requested anonymity. (Reporting By Joan Gralla)