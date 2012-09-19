Sept 19 New York state agencies were ordered to plan for "zero growth" in their budgets for the fiscal year that starts on April 1, 2013, the state budget director said in a letter made public earlier this week.

"In other words, 2013-2014 budget requests cannot achieve zero growth through fiscal gimmicks or one-time actions," Budget Director Robert Megna wrote.

Two areas were excluded as they are subject to different caps on growth: school aid and Medicaid.

Megna did not cite any possible revenue shortfall for his directive, saying only that Governor Andrew Cuomo is "committed to holding the line on state spending while maintaining his pledge to increase support for schools and healthcare in a sustainable manner."

Agencies were given until Oct 16 to submit their plans. Megna's directive is less harsh than one issued last week by New York City's budget director who last week ordered agencies to cut spending by $2 billion over two years due to the uncertain economy and the loss of revenue from a taxi medallion sale that was disallowed by a court.