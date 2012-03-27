(Adds details)

By Joan Gralla

March 27 A deal on a new $132.6 billion New York state budget, which totals $135 million less than last year's accord, was announced on Tuesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the top legislative leaders.

The accord "closes a multi-billion dollar deficit with no new taxes, fees or gimmicks, limits spending growth to 2 percent or below for the second year in a row, and launches the New York Works Task Force," said a joint statement by Cuomo, a Democrat, GOP Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat.

The New York Works Task Force will coordinate the capital plans of 45 agencies and authorities, which are expected to invest billions of dollars in transportation projects.

New York's budgets are due on April 1 and last year's accord was the first to make that deadline in five years.

Last month, Cuomo secured agreements on some of his top priorities -- cutting pension benefits for new hires, legalizing casinos, and redistricting -- prompting expectations that this year's budget would be reached even earlier than this week.

But then public workers unions, angry over the pension cuts, pushed for last-minute sweeteners, and the biggest union, the CSEA, cut donations and support for lawmakers who backed the pension cuts. All legislators stand for re-election in November.

Cuomo, a second-year governor and seen as a possible 2016 presidential contender, had sought a $1 billion multi-year rescue plan for the cash-poor city of Buffalo, but only $75 million in capital and a $25 million Excelsior Tax Credit for the first year were approved.

Schools will get $20.4 billion of aid, an increase of $805 millions, which mainly will go to impoverished schools. Though Cuomo sought $250 million in performance grants schools will compete for, that figure was halved.

Spending on Medicaid, the state-federal health plan for the disabled, elderly and impoverished, will rise 4 percent, the current rate of medical inflation, the statement said.

Cuomo also had to accept less sweeping power to transfer funds between agencies than he had wanted; those transfers were limited to back office functions.

A new plan enabling the Office of General Services to make bulk purchases -- from pens to cars -- for other agencies is expected to save $100 million in the new fiscal year.

Cuomo will name nine members to the New York Works Task Force, which replaces the governor's proposal for a $25 billion infrastructure fund. The legislature will pick an additional six members for a total of 15 members.

All members will be drawn from the fields of finance, labor, planning and transportation. The group also will recommend financing options and ways of speeding construction projects. Although Cuomo has said a public-private partnership could be used to build a new Tappan Zee bridge across the Hudson River, that would require enacting a law permitting such ventures.

The Division of Lottery and the Racing and Wagering Board will be merged into a Gaming Commission, and 25 boards and commissions deemed unnecessary will be abolished. (Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Evans)