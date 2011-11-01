NEW YORK Nov 1 New York state's budget deficit could surpass $2 billion next year because tax revenues have slowed in the past few months, Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday.

"At this point, it appears to be getting worse," he told reporters. At at the close of last year, the deficit was projected at $2.4 billion, he said.

Cuomo, asked if he might support the so-called millionaire's tax, which he has previously opposed, said he had heard "the voice" of thousands of people who want this tax increase. "I understand the argument...you know my position on the surcharge."

(Reporting by Joan Gralla)