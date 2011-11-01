NEW YORK Nov 1 New York state's budget deficit
could surpass $2 billion next year because tax revenues have
slowed in the past few months, Governor Andrew Cuomo told
reporters on Tuesday.
"At this point, it appears to be getting worse," he told
reporters. At at the close of last year, the deficit was
projected at $2.4 billion, he said.
Cuomo, asked if he might support the so-called
millionaire's tax, which he has previously opposed, said he had
heard "the voice" of thousands of people who want this tax
increase. "I understand the argument...you know my position on
the surcharge."
(Reporting by Joan Gralla)