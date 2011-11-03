(Adds Cuomo's comments, byline)

By Joan Gralla

NEW YORK Nov 3 New York state's agencies were told this week to make plans to cut their budgets for next year by 2.5 percent to help close a deficit that could top $2 billion.

The latest round of state budget cuts, which Budget Director Robert Megna ordered in a letter dated Oct. 31, follows last year's 10 percent year-to-year cut, which helped Governor Andrew Cuomo close a $10 billion deficit.

New York's current budget totals about $133 billion, and Cuomo warned earlier this week that tax revenue had "slowed down" since this summer.

One revenue-raising proposal that Cuomo has long spurned is a millionaire's tax. This issue has gained new currency, surfacing during Occupy Wall Street protests, for example.

"I get the fear and frustration that is out there," the first-term governor, a Democrat, said at a televised Albany news conference.

But he repeated his opposition to this proposal to make millionaires pay higher income taxes as a way for the state to deal with the latest revenue decline -- despite the support for the idea from state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a fellow Democrat.

"It's been my position for years and people have known that," Cuomo said. "We also have to inject some facts into this conversation: What are the revenues?" Cuomo asked. "If you didn't need any (new) taxes for the budget, would you still want taxes for the sake of taxes?"

Wall Street is the linchpin of the economies of both New York state and New York City. But banks and brokerages, struggling in volatile markets, have announced tens of thousands of layoffs around the globe, with the fallout hurting the flow of tax dollars into the coffers of both the city and the state.

RETHINKING THE BUREAUCRACY

To close the looming deficit, Cuomo does not want broad cuts, instead preferring to make the bureaucracy work better.

This will be only Cuomo's second budget, but he appears to be taking a page from Mayor Michael Bloomberg's fiscal policies. The mayor has slashed spending by billions of dollars with 11 rounds of similar cuts since 2007.

"Agencies need to rethink their operations from top to bottom," Megna said in the letter, specifying three areas they should focus on.

"Quantifiable metrics" or measures of performance must be used, and agencies must be "adaptable to change and breaking down agency silos" to see if they can share resources, he said. The should also reduce duplication and the risk of fraud or abuse of taxpayer funds.

Savings should also be wrung out of real estate, information technology and purchasing programs, Megna said. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Jan Paschal)