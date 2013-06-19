NEW YORK, June 18 New York state lawmakers on
Tuesday announced plans to create a financial restructuring
board and binding arbitration process to help struggling
municipalities manage their finances.
The legislation, which will be taken up by the state
legislature soon, is designed to shore up fiscally distressed
communities with shrinking tax bases and high expenses.
"Localities across the state are facing a growing financial
crisis of soaring retirement costs while their populations
stagnate and property values drop," said New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo, announcing the deal with the majority leaders in
both houses of the state legislature. "The only options for
struggling municipalities cannot be bankruptcy or being subject
to a financial control board."
The governor did not indicate which cities and towns would
likely take part in the new program.
The board would be charged with making recommendations on
improving fiscal stability, management and the delivery of
public services to municipalities that request its help. The
board would be able give communities up to $5 million to make
the changes.
The board would also serve as an alternative arbitration
panel for negotiations between municipalities and public sector
unions, assuming both agree.
In these negotiations, the board would give greater weight
to a municipality's ability to pay for services than under
current law. The municipality's ability would be weighted at 70
percent of the decision, while other criteria, like age
comparison, prior contracts, and the public interest, would make
up the remaining 30 percent.
State government takeovers of large cities are rare in the
United States, though the finances of New York City in the 1970s
and Philadelphia in the 1990s were steered by state boards that
kept them out of bankruptcy court.
Across the country, there are 23 states with some legal
mechanism to address the fiscal problems of cash-strapped
localities, according to James Spiotto, a municipal bankruptcy
expert at Chicago-based law firm Chapman and Cutler.
For example, the state of Michigan - which has among the
strongest oversight powers in the nation - has taken Detroit,
its biggest city, through the appointment of an emergency
financial manager. The move was triggered by Governor Rick
Snyder's declaration of a fiscal emergency.
Many experts in municipal bankruptcies argue state control
of cities and towns is often a better tool than bankruptcy court
for fixing strangling debts, revenue shortages and failed
big-ticket projects that often tip cities into crisis.
According to the New York bill, the 10-member board would
include the budget director, the state comptroller, the attorney
general, and the secretary of state. The board would also
include six members appointed by the governor, including one
recommended by the Senate president and one by the speaker of
the Assembly.