NEW YORK, July 5 New York state, New York City, and major public authorities plan to sell $4.9 billion of debt in the third quarter of 2012, down slightly from $5 billion in the same quarter a year-ago, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Thursday.

July will see the most issuance at $2.7 billion, DiNapoli said in a statement. Some $850 million is planned for August, with $1.3 billion proposed for September. (Reporting by Joan Gralla)