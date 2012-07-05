(Adds details, web address for deal list)
NEW YORK, July 5 New York state, New York City,
and major public authorities plan to sell $4.9 billion of debt
in the third quarter of 2012, down slightly from $5 billion in
the same quarter a year-ago, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
said on Thursday.
July will see the most issuance at $2.7 billion, DiNapoli
said in a statement. Some $850 million is planned for August,
with $1.3 billion proposed for September.
A total of $3.8 billion of debt was planned in the second
quarter of 2012, the state comptroller said in a statement.
The list of the biggest new debt sales includes a $1.21
billion offering of tax-exempt fixed rate bonds in July by the
Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.
The New York City Transitional Finance Authority is
proposing to offer as much as $850 million of tax-exempt fixed
rate bonds in July and the same amount in August.
New York City is proposing to sell as much as $850 million
of tax-exempt fixed rate bonds in September.
The following authorities are also weighing refundings or
so-called reofferings: New York City Housing Development
Corporation, State of New York Mortgage Agency, and the
Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, the state comptroller
said.
For the full list of new money and refinancings debt sales,
see: www.osc.state.ny.us/pension/scccalendar.pdf.
