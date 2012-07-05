(Adds details, web address for deal list)

NEW YORK, July 5 New York state, New York City, and major public authorities plan to sell $4.9 billion of debt in the third quarter of 2012, down slightly from $5 billion in the same quarter a year-ago, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Thursday.

July will see the most issuance at $2.7 billion, DiNapoli said in a statement. Some $850 million is planned for August, with $1.3 billion proposed for September.

A total of $3.8 billion of debt was planned in the second quarter of 2012, the state comptroller said in a statement.

The list of the biggest new debt sales includes a $1.21 billion offering of tax-exempt fixed rate bonds in July by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

The New York City Transitional Finance Authority is proposing to offer as much as $850 million of tax-exempt fixed rate bonds in July and the same amount in August.

New York City is proposing to sell as much as $850 million of tax-exempt fixed rate bonds in September.

The following authorities are also weighing refundings or so-called reofferings: New York City Housing Development Corporation, State of New York Mortgage Agency, and the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, the state comptroller said. For the full list of new money and refinancings debt sales, see: www.osc.state.ny.us/pension/scccalendar.pdf. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)