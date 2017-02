Oct 2 The New York State Dormitory Authority plans to sell $887 million of personal income tax revenue bonds on October 11, a market source said on Tuesday.

The sale will include $772 million of Series 2012D tax-exempt revenue bonds, $54 million of Series 2012E tax-exempt revenue bonds, and $61 million of Series 2012F federally taxable revenue bonds.

The lead underwriter for the sale is Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to the preliminary official statement.