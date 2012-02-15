* Bold colors, furs, sunglasses make statements
* Budding fashionistas aim for fame, inspiration
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Stylists, bloggers,
former models and budding fashionistas aimed to make a splash
off the runway as they descended upon New York Fashion Week this
week, flaunting their own original looks and aiming to be
snapped by photographers.
With the spotlight during the week-long event focused on the
90 designers showing their 2012 Fall/Winter Collections, the
colorful, creative and sometimes bizarre attire worn by those
hanging around the shows vied for attention with those on the
main catwalks.
Indeed, many trend-setting fashion devotees can be seen
posing and waltzing into Lincoln Center, where most of the main
designers show, as if they were starring in their own private
show. Some aim for fame, others to simply show off their love of
fashion.
"It's all about seeing what is new and what is hot," said
fashion stylist, image consultant and blogger Joy Adaeze while
posing for photographers after viewing a show. "This season I've
been inspired by African prints."
The 27-year-old New Yorker who grew up in Nigeria, created
her look centered on an African print top, accenting it with a
red skirt, faux fur wrap, snake-skin high heel boots. She never
misses fashion week and aims to dress the part.
"I love hats -- turbans and hats. It's my trademark. It adds
to the look," she said about the vintage sailor hat perched on
side of her turbaned head.
The outfits of fashion insiders at the shows were as varied
as those on the catwalk with the style-conscious eager to see
and be seen, and photographed, by the hordes of photographers
who cover the semi-annual event which attracts about 232,000
people.
This year's event is expected to generate $865 million for
the city coffers, up from an estimated $773 million five years
ago, according to the New York City Economic Development
Corporation.
BOLD COLORS, STATEMENT HEELS
Despite the chilly temperatures for her first visit to
Fashion Week, California-based stylist Lil Debbie chose
oversized leopard sunglasses and matching shorts, accompanied by
thigh-high stockings, lace-up work boots, a Led Zeppelin T-shirt
and enormous jewel-encrusted hoop earrings.
Bold colors, animal prints, real and faux fur coats, hats
and wraps, statement heels, sunglasses and loads of jewelry were
in abundance by those attending the shows.
A fashion blogger and video journalist known as AK-47
decided on an "elegant and classy" look with his Betsey Johnson
frilly lace dress and Alexander McQueen dinner jacket.
Although only 21, it is his fifth season at the shows. His
look was specifically for Fashion Week and aimed at getting more
hits for his videos.
"It's a good place to do trend analysis and see where the
industry is heading," said the college student from Connecticut.
Retired model and fashion show veteran Arthur Gonsalves, a
regular attendee for the past 18 years, braved the winter chill
in a red-dyed full-length fur coat with matching hat,
complemented by dragon cowboy boots.
Some aimed to celebrate inspirations from the past,
including stylist Shail Upadhya, who said his outfit was a
tribute to John Lennon. Made for him by his tailor, it features
faces of the late Beatles singer.
Turbaned London-based celebrity stylist Marisn Kihogo offset
her shocking pink trousers, silver sandals and tribal jewelry
with a faux fur wrap.
"As a fashion person I come here first to be inspired and I
love that my personal style can inspire other people at the same
time," said Adaeze.
"It works hand-in-hand for me. I know that Fashion Week is a
place to come and make your own mark as a fashion professional."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, additional reporting by Allison
Joyce, editing by Christine Kearney)