Sept 25 New York City has nearly doubled the size of its negotiated sale of tax-exempt general obligation bonds to $899 million from an initially planned $499 million, said lead manager Siebert Brandford Shank & Co on Wednesday.

The offering now includes a $400 million tax-exempt GO refunding issue, the lead manager added.

In preliminary institutional pricing on Wednesday the top yield was 4.19 percent on bonds due 2033 with a 5.00 percent coupon.