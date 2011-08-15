NEW YORK Aug 15 A Long Island judge ordered
the temporary shutdown on Monday of New York-based companies
accused of using "fast-talking salespeople and masterfully
deceptive websites" to defraud more than a thousand homeowners
in a multimillion dollar mortgage loan modification scam.
The preliminary injunction granted by Nassau County Supreme
Court Justice John Galasso freezes the operations of Homesafe
America Inc and its successor, United Legal Solutions, and
prevents the companies' co-founders, Guy Samuel and Scott
Schreiber, from taking part in any mortgage-assistance relief
services while the case against them unfolds.
Fifteen homeowners filed suit in June against the
companies, their chief officers and nearly two dozen employees,
accusing them of fraud, deceptive practices and false
advertising, among other claims.
The complaint alleged the defendants falsely promised to
modify the mortgages of lower- and middle-class homeowners for
an upfront payment of several thousand dollars.
But once the companies got their money, they offered
little, if any, assistance to their customers, according to the
complaint. Using a network of websites, Homesafe took in more
than $2 million in 2010 alone and, as of February, had accepted
money from about 1,000 families across the country, the
plaintiffs said.
The lawsuit is one of several recently filed against
mortgage-modification companies on behalf of homeowners by the
Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and attorneys
from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell.
SIFTING THROUGH CUSTOMER FILES
The homeowners' attorneys said they are currently sifting
through more than 70,000 pages of customer files turned over by
the defendants to determine the full scope of the companies'
operations.
The homeowners seek $1.5 million in damages from Homesafe
and its successor. They are also asking the court for a
permanent order shutting former Homesafe employees out of
mortgage-related businesses.
Elliott Martin, the attorney representing Schreiber,
Homesafe, and United Legal, said his clients would not comment
on the ruling.
But in a July 25 court filing, Martin argued the plaintiffs
were trying to "overwhelm" the defendants by demanding
thousands of documents in a short time frame.
Schreiber is also attempting to point the finger at his
former partner. In a sworn affidavit, Schreiber said Samuel
took $180,000 from Homesafe in December, leaving it in "dire
financial straits" and unable to recover. Schreiber said he did
his best to refund customers' money, but the company's customer
accounts were frozen in early 2011.
An attorney listed for Samuel did not return a call seeking
comment. The dispute over the money transfer is the subject of
ongoing litigation in Nassau County.
A trial date in the mortgage modification suit has not been
set.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; editing by Jerry Norton and Andre
Grenon)