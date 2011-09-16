* Court finds 2005 civil rights law applies retroactively
* Trial on claim of racially hostile work environment
By Jessica Dye
Sept 16 Four bank tellers at an HSBC (HSBA.L)
bank branch in Brooklyn, New York will get a new trial on their
claim that they were subject to a racially hostile work
environment, thanks to a law passed in 2005 that lowered the
threshold for establishing workplace hostility.
In 2009, a Brooklyn jury found that the four black women
had not proven that the conduct at the HSBC branch in
Brooklyn's Borough Park neighborhood was "severe and pervasive"
enough to prove a cause of action against the bank.
The jury also found in HSBC's favor on a claim that the
plaintiffs were subject to disparate treatment by the bank
branch and its managers.
But under the Local Civil Rights Restoration Act, passed by
the New York City Council in 2005 to amend the city's Human
Rights Law, the "severe and pervasive" standard the jury was
instructed to apply was too strict, according to a unanimous
ruling issued on Tuesday by a four-judge panel of the New York
Appellate Division, Second Department.
The 2005 law "recognizes that discrimination violations
are, per se, serious injuries" and was intended to "correct a
perceived failure by the courts" to apply less-restrictive
interpretations of state and federal anti-discrimination
statutes, the court wrote.
The jury in the 2009 trial applied the earlier standard
because the tellers' claims were first filed in 2003, before
the city law was enacted. But the appeals court found that the
2005 standard should have been applied retroactively, because
the statute's "remedial purpose" and its immediate enactment
"evinced a sense of urgency," the court wrote.
NEW TRIAL ORDERED
The appeals court relied heavily on a 2009 ruling from the
Appellate Division, First Department, in Williams v. New York
City Housing Authority, which rejected the "severe and
pervasive" formulation.
While questions of severity and pervasiveness can be used
to calculate damages, they should not be used to determine
questions of liability, the First Department ruled.
"The jury could have reasonably found that the harassment
complained of by the plaintiffs, while not severe and
pervasive, constituted more than petty slights and trivial
inconveniences," the Second Department panel wrote.
As a result, the appeals court reversed the jury verdict on
the hostile environment claim and ordered a new trial for the
four women on that count.
Alan Trachtman, an attorney for the plaintiffs, did not
comment on the ruling. A spokesman for HSBC said the bank had
no comment.
The case is Nelson et al. v. HSBC Bank USA et al., in the
Supreme Court of the State of New York, Appellate Division,
Second Judicial Department, 2009-04273.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Ted Kerr)