By Dan Wiessner
| ALBANY, N.Y., Sept 27
A group of five
technology firms will invest $4.4 billion in New York State in
an effort to develop a new generation of computer chips, Gov.
Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.
The companies which signed an agreement with New York are
Intel (INTC.O), IBM (IBM.N), GLOBALFOUNDRIES [CSMF.UL], TSMC
(2330.TW) and Samsung (005930.KS).
The investment could keep or create about 7,000 jobs
upstate, Cuomo said in a statement, adding that no private
company would receive any state funds.
"This unprecedented private investment in New York's
economy will create thousands of jobs and make the state the
epicenter for the next generation of computer chip technology,"
Cuomo said.
Under an agreement between the state and the firms, New
York will kick in $400 million over five years to the State
University of New York's College for Nanoscale and Science
Engineering (CNSE) in Albany.
The state's investment will be directed entirely to CNSE,
and all tools and equipment acquired will be owned by CNSE.
New research and development facilities will be located in
Albany, Canandaigua, Utica, East Fishkill and Yorktown
Heights.
Two projects make up most of the investment. The first will
focus on making the next generation of computer chips while the
second will focus on changing existing production over to the
new technology.
Tuesday's announcement came as 10 newly created regional
development councils began to debate economic development
initiative ideas. On a radio show on Monday, Cuomo said "plans
with a high degree of predictability" would be rewarded with
grants and tax credits.
(Writing by Chip Barnett; Editing by James Dalgleish)