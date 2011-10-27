Oct 26 Companies and individuals that invest in
Iran's energy sector would be barred from doing business with New
York state and its municipalities under a bill proposed by the
state Assembly speaker.
Democratic Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver said "the
prohibition is necessary because of Iran's role in state-sponsored
terrorism, pursuit of nuclear weapons and threat to world peace,"
according to a copy of his schedule.
The bill, which Silver plans to unveil on Thursday, is
modeled after a similar proposal in California.
If enacted by New York, the Office of General Services
would have to review 50 companies that California has identified
as possibly qualifying for such a curb.
That list of companies includes heavyweight public and
national firms: Broken Hill Proprietary Billiton, China National
Petroleum Corp [CNPET.UL], Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS), Hyundai
Heavy Industries (009540.KS), Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), LUKOIL
(LKOH.MM), Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY.OL), Petroleos de Venezuela
[PDVSA.UL], Sinopec Corp (600028.SS), and Total SA (TOTF.PA).
Spokesmen for Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and
Republican Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos had no immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla)