* Wall St could lose another 10,000 jobs by end of 2012
* Cash bonuses expected to be less for second year in row
* DiNapoli warns on New York City, state budget impact
(Adds link box)
By Clare Baldwin and Holly McKenna
Oct 11 Wall Street cash bonuses are likely to
drop for the second year in a row, the New York State
Comptroller said on Tuesday.
The securities industry, one of the biggest employers in
New York State, could also lose another 10,000 jobs by the end
of 2012, according to the report.
The job losses would bring the total layoffs on Wall Street
since January 2008 to 32,000, according to Comptroller Thomas
DiNapoli's office, a contraction of about 17 percent. The
industry shrank closer to 20 percent in the early 1990s and the
early 2000s.
The outlook for the industry may be grim, but many
employees are optimistic about their compensation, according to
a separate survey on Monday.
Recruiting website eFinancialCareers said 62 percent of
Wall Street employees think their 2011 bonuses will be the same
or better than last year.
"People on Wall Street in general don't have small egos,"
said Malcolm Polley, chief investment officer at Stewart
Capital Advisors, with $1.1 billion under management.
Polley added that people on Wall Street are always
surprised when they lose their jobs, or their bonuses decline.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BREAKINGVIEWS-Embattled Wall Street should prepare for worse
[ID:nN1E79A0G2]
ANALYSIS-Wall St set to shrink as jobs cut, bonuses at risk
[ID:nN1E79A1OC]
INSIDER-NY Comptroller sees job losses, lower bonuses on
Wall Street link.reuters.com/zed44s
GRAPHIC-Financial industry bonus expectations
link.reuters.com/kaw34s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Wall Street employees are less optimistic than they were a
year ago, when 71 percent thought their bonus would be flat to
up -- but in the intervening year, there has been a significant
downturn in the industry.
Trading profits have suffered as new regulations have
forced banks to scale back on their proprietary trading
activities.
Banks including Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) have
announced layoffs, and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) -- seen as one of
the savviest investment banks -- is expected to report its
second loss ever as a public company next week. In addition,
protesters against Wall Street have also taken over a park in
lower Manhattan.
The European sovereign debt crisis, the weak U.S. economy,
unstable stock prices and regulatory changes are weighing on
the sector, according to DiNapoli's report.
"The reality today is that trading volumes are down and
other businesses that were drivers of growth in the last decade
are less vibrant," said Marshall Front, chairman of Front
Barnett Associates with $600 million under management.
But, he added, there may be more bonus money to go around
for those who remain.
RIPPLES IN NEW YORK
Last year, securities-related activities accounted for 14
percent of the state's tax revenue and almost 7 percent of the
city's tax revenue, DiNapoli's report found.
One in eight jobs in New York City and 1 in 13 jobs in New
York State are linked to the securities industry. Given the
current weakness, tax collections are likely to fall short of
city and state targets in their current fiscal years and may
decline more the following year.
"It now seems likely that profits will fall sharply, job
losses will continue, and bonuses will be smaller than last
year," DiNapoli said in a statement.
"As we know, when Wall Street slows, New York City and New
York State's budgets feel the impact, and that is a concern,"
DiNapoli said.
The average securities industry salary in 2010 was
$361,330, or 5.5 times higher than the average private sector
salary of $66,120, according to DiNapoli's report.
(Reporting by Holly McKenna in Albany, New York, and Clare
Baldwin in New York City. Editing by Padraic Cassidy, Matthew
Lewis and Bernard Orr)