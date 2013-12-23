NEW YORK Dec 23 New York's incoming mayor, Bill
de Blasio, hired a Goldman Sachs executive on Monday to shake up
business tax incentives that he believes are leaving the city
short changed.
De Blasio appointed Alicia Glen deputy mayor for housing and
economic development, a role that will oversee plans to build
200,000 affordable housing units and make sure the city gets its
money's worth when handing out tax breaks to corporations.
"The days of spending taxpayer dollars to fuel poverty-wage
jobs are over," de Blasio said in a statement. "We're going to
demand living-wage jobs in exchange for public investment."
De Blasio, the first Democrat to run the city in two
decades, takes over on January 1 when current Mayor Michael
Bloomberg leaves office after 12 years on the job.
Glen currently leads the Urban Investment Group at Goldman
Sachs, a unit that concentrates on "social impact investing" and
has committed $2.7 billion to projects such as affordable
housing and renovations of urban areas.
Glen has a background in public service. She was a junior
aide to then-Manhattan borough president and later New York City
mayor David Dinkins. She was also assistant commissioner for
housing finance at the New York City Department of Housing,
Preservation and Development from 1998 to 2002.