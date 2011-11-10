NEW YORK Nov 9 A total of 28 signal workers for one Metropolitan Transportation Authority railroad unit received about $1.2 million combined in overtime and rest pay last year, according to an audit released on Wednesday by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The audit cited "a strong sense of entitlement" among these workers, with DiNapoli noting they also inflated their pensions by $5.5 million as a result of the overtime pay.

Supervisors for signal workers on the Metro-North Hudson and Harlem Lines, which serve New York City suburbs, padded employees' pay and pensions by having them work overtime at night, according to the state comptroller's audit.

Then under federal laws, the MTA was obliged to pay them when they rested during the next day's shift, DiNapoli said.

One MTA worker is quoted in the audit as saying, "I'm entitled to it."

The audit comes as the nation debates whether taxpayers can afford what some perceive to be the overly generous pay and benefits of some public workers.

DiNapoli unveiled his findings just days before a new executive director, Joseph Lhota, will take the helm of the MTA with a mandate to overhaul the cash-poor state agency.

The agency, which also runs New York City's buses and subways as well as some bridges and tunnels, paid a total of $567 million in overtime in 2010, a DiNapoli spokesman said in an email.

"This audit is an example of how overtime practices have ben exploited at one unit at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority," he said. "There are likely many other instances where this type of abuse is happening."

Representatives of the unions for both the signal workers and their supervisors could not be reached immediately for comment.

SAFETY AN ISSUE

Faulty attendance records were another problem.

One hurdle is the MTA's complex work rules. Noting it was working to cut overtime, the agency said in a statement:

"We will also seek to negotiate with labor to change contractual provisions that limit our ability to schedule manpower most effectively between daytime versus overnight shifts."

DiNapoli recommended hiring more night-time workers.

But critics said that working on signals -- which prevent trains from colliding -- was safer during daylight hours.

Another fix -- no longer paying signal supervisors for a day off after working at night -- might not be legal under federal rules, according to critics, who spoke on condition of anonymity. And it might not be advisable, given the likelihood that rested workers will make fewer mistakes.

"We believe the action of the supervisors may potentially be fraudulent," the comptroller said in the audit.

The MTA's inspector general will weigh in on this issue.

"The goal is always to work safely and seek a balance between the operating needs of the railroad and the costs of providing those critical functions," the MTA said. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Jan Paschal)