July 23 The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York plans to sell $1.15 billion of Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority refunding bonds on Aug. 2, officials said on Monday.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter for the sale, an MTA spokesman said, adding a retail order period will be held on Aug. 1.

The maximum maturity will be 2032, he added. (Reporting by Joan Gralla)