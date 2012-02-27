Feb 27 The Metropolitan Transportation
Authority of New York plans to competitively sell $400 million
of transportation revenue bonds on March 7, Finance Director
Patrick McCoy said on Monday.
About $150 million of the debt will be floating rate notes,
the remaining $250 million will be fixed-rate.
Another $600 million of fixed-rate transportation revenue
bonds will be sold in April through a syndicate led by Wells
Fargo & Co., McCoy said.
Additionally, the authority is continuing to work through
one of the headaches that has lingered since the 2008 financial
crisis: fewer banks, eager to preserve capital, are willing to
provide liquidity as a backstop for variable rate demand bonds.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is replacing
Dexia, which had to be rescued by the Belgium government due to
exposure to bad European debts, as the backstop on variable rate
debt. State Street Bank was the low bidder to provide a letter
of credit for $150 million of dedicated tax fund bonds now
backed by Dexia, according to finance committee materials.
Another $128 million will be issued in short maturities with
fixed rates and $161 million will be reissued as floating rate
notes. Neither of those offerings will be credit enhanced.
Those offerings, which total $440 million, are tentatively
scheduled for mid-March.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla)