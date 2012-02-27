Feb 27 The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York plans to competitively sell $400 million of transportation revenue bonds on March 7, Finance Director Patrick McCoy said on Monday.

About $150 million of the debt will be floating rate notes, the remaining $250 million will be fixed-rate.

Another $600 million of fixed-rate transportation revenue bonds will be sold in April through a syndicate led by Wells Fargo & Co., McCoy said.

Additionally, the authority is continuing to work through one of the headaches that has lingered since the 2008 financial crisis: fewer banks, eager to preserve capital, are willing to provide liquidity as a backstop for variable rate demand bonds.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is replacing Dexia, which had to be rescued by the Belgium government due to exposure to bad European debts, as the backstop on variable rate debt. State Street Bank was the low bidder to provide a letter of credit for $150 million of dedicated tax fund bonds now backed by Dexia, according to finance committee materials.

Another $128 million will be issued in short maturities with fixed rates and $161 million will be reissued as floating rate notes. Neither of those offerings will be credit enhanced.

Those offerings, which total $440 million, are tentatively scheduled for mid-March. (Reporting By Joan Gralla)