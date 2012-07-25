NEW YORK, July 25 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said on Wednesday it would end 2012 with a $46 million cash surplus, but it also presented a financial plan that projects deficits for 2014 through 2016.

The authority said in a statement that after another positive balance in 2013 it projected a $129 million deficit in 2014, a $14 million deficit in 2015 and a $231 million gap in 2016, despite stringent cost control and planned tariff increases.

