NEW YORK Nov 29 New York's Metropolitan
Transportation Authority is considering a proposal to build an
underground park at a subway station partly idled when trolleys
stopped running in 1948, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
The project has been dubbed the "Low Line," a play on the
name of the wildly popular High Line Park that was built on top
of an abandoned elevated rail line that runs north from the
West Village to Midtown.
The new park concept is the first proposal formally
presented to the agency for the Delancey Street Station, which
opened in 1903 and served eight trolley lines from Brooklyn.
The idle part of the station, which has tracks, an overhead
power line and a booth, can still be seen by subway riders
traveling through the station's active part.
The MTA also believes the 60,000-square-foot space under
Manhattan's Lower East Side could be turned into a restaurant,
a night club, a health club or shops. All those entities would
produce badly needed revenue for the MTA, the biggest U.S.
transit authority.
The cash-poor agency runs New York City's buses, subways
and major river crossings. Moody's Investors Service said on
Tuesday that the MTA is struggling to pay for its proposed
$22.2 billion capital plan.
For at least the past decade, the MTA has been trying to
slash costs and improve efficiencies, and lately it has been
trying to wring more cash out of its real estate holdings.
Though a plan to build a skyscraper atop its midtown
Manhattan bus terminal has stalled again, the 12-tower Hudson
Yards project got a boost this month. Luxury retailer Coach Inc
(COH.N) said it planned to buy part of a tower that Related
Companies will build on the Hudson Yards. Related Companies
leased the site, the MTA's west Midtown rail yards, and the
developer is building a roof over them.
The agency is in the early stages of considering how best
to use the Delancey Street Station. Any park creators or
developers would have to go through a public bidding process.
One of the attractions of this location, which can be
viewed on a video posted on the MTA's website, is that it lies
underneath several vacant lots that New York City plans to make
available to developers. The MTA video can be seen at
A spokesman for the Low Line project, whose web site is
