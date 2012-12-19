NEW YORK Dec 19 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota will step down on Friday, according to media reports.

Lhota, who oversees the biggest transportation network in North America, will resign from his post, Newsday and the Daily News reported, citing unnamed sources. The sources said Lhota intended to run for New York City mayor as a Republican in 2013.

The MTA on Wednesday declined comment on Lhota, whose term was scheduled to end in 2015.

Lhota, who had been deputy mayor for operations under Rudy Giuliani, led a quick recovery of the city's transportation network after superstorm Sandy flooded numerous subway lines and the tunnels leading to Manhattan. Partial service was restored in three days, with most other service back on line in the next few weeks.