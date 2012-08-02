NEW YORK Aug 2 Eight New York State
municipalities are so close to hitting the maximum level of
property tax allowed by the state constitution that they are at
risk of losing state aid, the state comptroller said in a recent
report.
The New York state constitution limits the taxing power of
municipalities, but as municipal expenses grow and revenues
fall, some officials have complained the limit stifles their
fiscal independence.
Eight cities, counties and villages surpassed 85 percent of
their tax limit for fiscal year 2012, including New York City,
which was at 95.1 percent.
The constitutional tax limit is set at 2 percent of assessed
property values within the municipality. Property taxes
generally make up the majority of tax revenue used to fund
municipal operations. In the last few years, a weak economy and
declining housing prices have slashed revenue and forced
municipalities to cut spending, even as demand for some social
services has grown.
Martin Murphy, Cortland County administrator, blamed
unfunded state mandates for his budget woes. Cortland County is
currently at 92.4 percent of its tax limit.
Murphy said state-mandated services such as Cortland
County's department of social services or its public defender
office are not fully funded by state aid, and the county must
cut municipal services such as senior citizens services and
highway maintenance to make up for any shortfall.
For example, he said, the social services department costs
$700,000 annually to administer but the state provides only
$500,000. Similarly, the state mandated a $40,000 raise for
Cortland County's district attorney but did not raise its
contribution to the county's budget.
"They make the rules, and we're forced to pay for them.
That's what's pushing us up against the constitutional tax
limit," he said.
"Municipalities are slowly but continually becoming arms of
the state."
Brian Butry, deputy press secretary for New York State
Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, whose office compiled the report
said that to his knowledge, no municipality had ever exceeded
its tax limit and forfeited state aid.
"It's kind of a warning sign, in that you don't want a
municipality getting dangerously close because any unforeseen
circumstance could put you over the limit and if you go over, we
know what the result is," he said.
Butry encouraged the municipalities on the list -- Cortland
County, the cities of Binghamton, Gloversville, Jamestown,
Lackawanna, and New York, and the villages of Herkimer and Lyons
-- to expand their tax bases and rethink their long-term budget
planning.
Bruce Van Genderen, finance commissioner for the City of
Gloversville, said that although his county is within 92.7
percent of its limit, he felt he "still had a lot of wiggle
room." He added that the opening of a Wal-Mart within a year
would boost sales tax revenue and take some pressure off his
balance sheet.
"We've flirted with 97, 98 percent in years past, so this is
improved, from my perspective," he said.
(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by Tiziana Barghini
and Steve Orlofsky)