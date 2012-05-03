(Recasts, adds details)
May 3 New York's financially troubled Nassau
County could cut $750 million of its $3 billion of outstanding
debt by privatizing its sewer system, County Executive Edward
Mangano said on Thursday.
"This plan allows the county to retire approximately 25
percent of Nassau's debt and generate millions in recurring
savings for the county," Mangano, a Republican, sa id in a
statement.
Mangano said that the sewer lease also will keep property
taxes from rising.
United Water, a unit of Suez Environment Company SA
, has been chosen as the private operator of the sewer
system, but the deal must be approved by the Nassau Interim
Finance Authority, a control board established by the state.
Some board members have blasted the plan as a temporary
budget fix, while D emocrat county legislators also criticized
the proposal.
The sewer deal could be approved by the legislature with a
simple majority, which the Republicans have.
The Nassau Sewer and Storm Water Finance Authority is set to
go bankrupt in 2014, and its sewage treatment plants have been
fined more than a $1 million by the state Department of
Environmental Conservation, Man gano said.
Nassau, one of the nation's wealthiest counties located on
Long Island, was put under the control of the state watchdog in
2000 to prevent it from going bankrupt. Mangano said Nassau has
the highest debt of any New York county.
The sewer authority has $465 million of outstanding debt
that would have to be retired if the deal went through.
Asked what other debt Nassau would retire, Mangano's press
secretary, Katie Grilli-Robles, said the county would retire its
costliest debt.
She had no immediate comment on whether Nassau would follow
a plan outlined by Fitch Ratings and use $115 million from the
sewer lease to close deficits in 2013 and 2014.
Democratic Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams faulted the sewer
proposal as a short-term budget fix and warned United Water "has
a track record of rate hikes and serious environmental damage in
other areas where they operated in the United States."
A United Water spokesman was not available. In April, he
said the company has no rate-setting power in other deals and
enjoys smooth relations with unionized workers. Many of the
Nassau sewer plant workers are unionized.
Mangano, who was swept into office with Tea Party support,
at times has had a rocky relationship with the state control
board. He selected Morgan Stanley as an advisor on the
long-term sewer lease, but the Nassau Interim Finance Authority
has yet to consider the contract.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
Severn Trent Services and Veolia Environment VE SA
had also expressed interest in operating the sewer
plant.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla, Editing by)