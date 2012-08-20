By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 A federal judge on Monday
temporarily blocked New York's Nassau County from interfering
with union workers' contracts as part of a $40 million
cost-reduction plan, saying the measures could violate their
constitutional rights.
The plan, which was challenged by several public workers
unions, would allow the cash-strapped county to modify its
contracts with union workers by imposing measures like wage
freezes and furloughs.
In Monday's ruling, U.S. District Judge Arthur Spatt in Long
Island issued a preliminary injunction, calling parts of the law
that would modify the union contracts a "metaphorical guillotine
hanging over the unions' heads."
Spatt said he was issuing the order because it was likely
the unions would prove that the law posed an imminent threat to
their rights under the U.S. Constitution's Contract Clause,
which prohibits states from passing laws that interfere with
obligations under existing contracts.
Nassau, on the western half of Long Island, is a wealthy
commuter suburb of Manhattan with a median income of $93,613.
But it has been struggling to fix its finances since 2000, when
the state created a control board to ward off a bankruptcy.
The modifications of the union contracts were part of a $40
million budget-reduction plan drawn up by Republican County
Executive Edward Mangano to pay outstanding judgments for real
property tax refunds.
Mangano's proposal, enacted in May, prompted pushback from
unions, which said it interfered with their bargaining rights
and existing agreements.
County officials argued that the power to order concessions
was necessary to keep the county from running into further
financial trouble.
Nassau County had agreed to stay the law until Spatt's
ruling. Nassau County Attorney John Ciampoli said on Monday that
while the court case was pending, county officials have
continued to negotiate with the unions.
"In some ways, the law has had the effect it was intended to
have -- to bring the unions to the table and get them serious
about negotiating on the tough choices, both from the government
and unions," Ciampoli said. "But there have to be savings for
the government so we can balance the books."
Representatives for two of the local unions challenging the
law, the Civil Services Employees Association and Nassau County
Police Benevolent Association, said they were pleased with the
decision.
The case is Donohue et al. v. Mangano et al., U.S. District
Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 12-2568.