* Tribal gambling dispute prompts revenue shortfalls
* City faces deeper structural issues
* City's outstanding debt around $73.8 mln
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 8 Officials from the City of
Niagara Falls, New York, are warning that looming debt payments
could force the cash-strapped city into a crisis by late summer
if it does not receive money it says it is owed by the native
American Seneca Nation.
The city faces debt payments of $800,000 in June and a
further $5 million to $6 million by the end of the year,
according to Glenn Choolokian, chairman of Niagara Falls City
Council. That, he says, could push the city over the edge.
"Our financial situation is getting worse and worse,"
Choolokian told Reuters on Friday. "We're in trouble."
If the city does run into to problems it is likely to see
its debt downgraded further, making it more expensive for it to
borrow money and putting further pressure on its finances.
Part of Niagara's funds are tied up for three years in a
dispute about gambling revenues between New York State and the
Seneca Nation, which operates a casino in the city. Choolokian
says the amount is as much as $66 million.
The council rejected a "disaster budget," proposed by Mayor
Paul Dyster, which would have raised taxes and laid off workers,
said Chookolian.
The adopted budget contained $7.2 million in gaming revenues
on the expectation that the dispute, which is now in
arbitration, will be resolved by the middle of the year,
according to Mayor Dyster. There would be a shortfall by that
amount by the end of the year if there is no agreement.
"We are tracking our cash flows very, very carefully, on a
month-by-month basis and it looks as though we start running
into problems in late summer, so it going to close," said
Dyster, adding that he is in contact on an almost daily basis
with officials in the state's capital Albany.
Dyster said the gaming revenues should be providing the city
with around $18 million each year and not getting those means
the city has blown through reserves of $20 million paying about
$5 million in debt service each year.
CITIES IN DECLINE?
But Niagara's problems go beyond disputed gambling revenues.
A report in December by the State Comptroller's office
highlighted a drop in revenues, a stagnant tax base and an
increasing number of families living in poverty.
Niagara's financial problems, although particularly acute,
resonate with many struggling towns in northern New York state
where an exodus of industries and aging populations mean higher
unemployment and a great strain on local finances.
The city's population almost halved to around 50,000 from
1960 to 2010, the largest drop in any city during the period,
the report found. Nearly one fifth of the families live in
poverty and the city's unemployment rate is 11.4 percent,
compared to the state-wide average for cities of 8.2 percent,
according to the December report.
The comptroller's report also found that Niagara has used up
76 percent of its constitutional debt limit and has $73.8
million in outstanding debt.
Rating agency Moody's Investors Service slapped the city
with a multi-notch downgrade on Jan. 9 and said it was giving
the city three months before it decides whether to cut its
rating further. Moody's currently rates the city's debt Baa1,
still investment grade, but down from A2 previously.
Ratings matter because they indicate how risky the city's
debt is and determines how much interest investors will ask to
take on the added risk.
The city's problems will not go away once the dispute with
Seneca is resolved. It will take revitalizing the tourist
industry and attracting new businesses to the former industrial
center such as renewable energy and recycling, says Dyster.
He points to Greenpac Mill, a $430-million recycled paper
products plant set to go on line later this year that will bring
108 direct jobs to the area, and potentially many others in
related industries like trucking.
"If the casino thing gets resolved and we get paid, where
are we then? Well, where we are is we're a poor upstate city,"
said Dyster. "We're just back to facing the same challenges
faced by every upstate city."