By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Aug 26 An online lender accused by the
New York attorney general of "scamming" consumers with high
interest rates says it will cease funding loans next week.
Western Sky Financial LLC, which says it is owned by a
member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, posted
a notice on its website saying it would cease funding loans on
Sept. 3.
No reasons were given. The notice came two weeks after
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sued the company in a state
court in Manhattan for charging interest rates as high as 355
percent for consumers who took out personal
loans.
The interest rates exceeded the maximum 16 percent most
lenders are allowed to charge under New York law, the lawsuit
said.
The lawsuit, which also named CashCall Inc and its affiliate
WS Funding LLC among other parties, said since 2010, Western Sky
lent more than $38 million to New Yorkers via 17,970 loans.
Western Sky had already stopped lending to New York
residents in March, amid the investigation. A spokeswoman for
the company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The company had faced several other recent regulatory
challenges by state officials.
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services
on Aug. 1 sent out a notice of intention to issue a cease and
desist order against Western Sky.
The Michigan action came days after Georgia Attorney General
Sam Olens sued Western Sky for making illegal payday loans.
In addition to Schneiderman's lawsuit, the New York State
Department of Financial Services had also this month demanded
Western Sky and 34 other companies stop offering online payday
loans to New Yorkers.
Western Sky had claimed immunity from state and federal law
because of its ties to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. A lawyer
for the company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment Monday.
The case is People of the State of New York v. Western Sky
Financial, et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County,
No. 451370/2013.
