NEW YORK Aug 5 Oppenheimer & Co will expand its Lower Manhattan headquarters instead of moving over 1,000 of the nearly 1,400 employees who work in New York City to Jersey City, New Jersey, Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

The financial services company will spend $15 million on its new offices at 85 Broad Street and get up to $3 million of federal funds from a program designed to help the World Trade Center area create and keep jobs, the politicians said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)