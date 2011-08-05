UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 5 Oppenheimer & Co will expand its Lower Manhattan headquarters instead of moving over 1,000 of the nearly 1,400 employees who work in New York City to Jersey City, New Jersey, Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.
The financial services company will spend $15 million on its new offices at 85 Broad Street and get up to $3 million of federal funds from a program designed to help the World Trade Center area create and keep jobs, the politicians said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.