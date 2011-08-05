(Adds details)

NEW YORK Aug 5 Oppenheimer & Co will expand its Lower Manhattan headquarters instead of moving over 1,000 of the nearly 1,400 employees who work in New York City to Jersey City, New Jersey, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

The financial services company will spend $15 million on new offices at 85 Broad Street and get up to $3 million of federal funds from a program designed to help the World Trade Center area create and keep jobs, the politicians said in a joint statement.

New York City's financial district is the backbone of its economy despite the smallish size of its workforce, just 168,100 in June or about the same level as in the 1960s.

Still, the city gets about 7 percent of its personal income tax and business tax revenue from this sector and each job on Wall Street helps create one to three positions in service industries, from restaurants to law firms.

Oppenheimer has been in New York City for more than 130 years, said Albert "Bud" Lowenthal, Oppenheimer chairman and chief executive officer. "Our new headquarters in downtown Manhattan will allow us to consolidate our operations in a single location while lowering our overall cost of occupancy," he added.

Oppenheimer's incentive package pales in comparison to the one Goldman Sachs (GS.N) won in 2005 for building its new headquarters in Lower Manhattan. The mayor defends awarding Goldman over $150 million of tax incentives and $1.65 billion of tax-free debt, saying the bank's decision was a confidence-restorer that preserved the city's financial hub.

Banks, brokerages, and securities and commodities companies had swiftly moved some of their workers out of Manhattan after the deadly Sept. 11, 2001 air attacks.

Critics of Bloomberg and his predecessor, Mayor Rudy Giuliani, say the city sometimes fails to demand that companies repay financial incentives if they fail to hire as many workers as they promised.

Under its grant, Oppenheimer & Co must keep its headquarters and jobs in Lower Manhattan for at least 10 years and must hire 100 people within five years.

For decades, neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut have tried to lure Manhattan's financial companies and met with some success. Stamford, Connecticut, for example, has attracted hedge funds, while Jersey City is home to money manager Lord Abbett.

Oppenheimer expects to keep its Wealth Management Division, with 295 employees, in midtown Manhattan. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)