NEW YORK, Sept 19 Pearson PLC (PSON.L) announced on Monday it will relocate some of its U.S. operations to New York City, adding 600 jobs by the summer of 2014 as part of a deal that includes $13.5 million in tax breaks and other savings.

The London-based company and owner of the Financial Times will move its operations from New Jersey and New York's Westchester County, in the latest example of a media company relocating to the city which prides itself as the world's media capital.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg said the deal marked "the latest example of the private sector's confidence in the direction of our city and future growth of our local economy."

Pearson North America Chief Executive Will Ethridge said the company planned to relocate professional employees to the new location, at 330 Hudson Street, while expanding its workforce, "especially in areas such as learning technologies," according to a joint statement issued with the city.

"We believe that the Hudson Square area is precisely the type of vibrant, stimulating center for media, education, and digital services for businesses like ours," Ethridge said.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation offered Pearson $4.5 million in energy savings incentives while the state offered the company another $9 million in tax credits over 10 years for new positions relocating from New Jersey.

The relocated jobs have an average annual salary of $72,000, according to the statement.

Pearson is expected to apply for additional benefits through the Lower Manhattan Relocation and Employment Assistance Program. The building's developer, Beacon Capital Partners, is pursuing benefits through the Industrial and Commercial Incentive Program, the city said.

Pearson's U.S. businesses include Pearson Education, The Financial Times Group, and Penguin Group U.S.

