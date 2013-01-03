BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 New York state's $150 billion public pension fund sued Qualcomm Inc., seeking access as a shareholder to the company's records on political spending, the state comptroller said on Thursday.
The suit was filed in Delaware Court of Chancery on Wednesday, after Qualcomm refused the New York State Common Retirement Fund's request to inspect records detailing the use of corporate resources for political activities, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees the fund.
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.