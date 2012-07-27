By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, July 27
BOSTON, July 27 New York has hired investment
veteran Vicki Fuller to oversee the state's $150 billion pension
fund as its new chief investment officer, the state's
comptroller said on Friday in a news release.
Fuller moves to the pension fund from the private sector and
arrives at a time when many of these funds are struggling to
boost returns in the midst of volatile markets and forecasts by
experts for lower returns.
Fuller, who earned an MBA from the University of Chicago,
spent years at AllianceBernstein building and managing
investment teams, New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a
statement.
She will earn $300,000 a year, far less than many portfolio
managers on Wall Street who oversee only a fraction of the money
Fuller will be responsible for.
Indeed many top pension fund managers have complained
privately how difficult it is to attract top talent when
salaries are relatively modest in the public sector compared
with the private sector.
It took New York nearly one year to fill the position and
other states are also searching for investment staff.
Massachusetts is looking for a chief investment officer to
run its $50 billion fund after Stanley Mavromates moved to the
private sector in June. The state is also looking to hire a
specialist in hedge funds after it terminated most of its fund
of funds managers to save costs.
Fuller's predecessor, Raudline Etienne, left the New York
fund nearly a year ago for a position with former Secretary of
State Madeleine Albright's global strategy company, Albright
Stonebridge Group.
Moving to one of the biggest state pension funds in the
United States will be a challenge for Fuller, especially when
many pension funds are furiously trying to cut costs while
seeking alternative investments to help boost performance and
smooth returns.
Earlier this month, New York posted relatively enviable
returns for its last fiscal year, reporting a 6 percent increase
thanks in part to the fact the year closed at the end of March,
a few months earlier than other pension fund's fiscal years. It
therefore missed some sharp market declines. The California
Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers) - America's
largest public pension fund with $233 billion - returned only 1
percent on its investments in the year that ended on June 30.
New York State has invested with some of the industry's most
prominent hedge funds, including John Paulson's Paulson & Co.
