July 17 New York City's five pension funds earned 1.7 percent in fiscal 2012, missing their 8 percent target, but boosting their total value to $122 billion, the city comptroller said on Tuesday.

Comptroller John Liu, who issued the preliminary unaudited results for the fiscal year ended June 30, noted the investment returns were much higher in the past two years -- 23 percent in 2011 and 14 percent in 2010. (Reporting by Joan Gralla)