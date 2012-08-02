(Adds statement from city lawyer, details from lawsuit)
NEW YORK Aug 2 New York City was sued by the
U.S. government on Thursday over allegations it unlawfully
reduced pension benefits for police officers who have served in
the military since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
The class action accused the city of using only police
officers' base pay to calculate benefits. Under the law, an
employer must take into account the compensation that the
service member would likely have earned had he or she not been
performing military service, the lawsuit said.
The higher compensation would likely also have earned
extras, such as overtime and night differentials, the suit said.
It expands on a previous lawsuit and covers all current and
active New York Police Department officers who performed active
military service since the hijacked plane attacks 11 years ago.
"The purpose of this lawsuit is to ensure that soldiers
remain on the same footing as their civilian counterparts and
receive all the benefits to which they are entitled, and that
they are not penalized for their service by the unlawful
calculation of those benefits," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara, who brought the suit, said in a statement.
In a statement, a city attorney said the pension benefits
were properly calculated.
"The law requires that employees who are called up for
military duty be treated the same as any other employee who goes
out on leave," said the attorney, Georgia Pestana. "We believe
that the pension benefits we provide to police officers who have
served in the military meet that standard."
The lawsuit was first filed on behalf of three police
officers. U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan
ruled on Tuesday that one of the individuals, David Goodman,
could amend his lawsuit to turn it into a class action.
Goodman, a detective who retired from the NYPD in 2009, is a
lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army reserves. Between 2002 and
2009, according to the lawsuit, he served four stints in
Afghanistan and Iraq.
His pension benefits do not take into account the
compensation, including overtime and night differentials,
Goodman likely would have earned had he not been deployed
overseas, the lawsuit claims.
The other named plaintiffs, Michael Doherty and Robert
Black, were members of the U.S. Coast Guard reserves who served
stints in Afghanistan while employed by the NYPD, according to
the lawsuit.
In addition to the city, Bharara sued the police department
and the police pension fund, which covers 36,000 active officers
and 43,000 retirees.
New York City has five pension funds, and the police fund's
net assets totaled $24.75 billion in fiscal 2011, a 24 percent
increase from the previous year, according to financial
statements.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by M.D.
Golan and Jackie Frank)