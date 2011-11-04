* Hedge fund manager accused in $6 million Ponzi scheme
* Fled to Hong Kong in January
By Karen Freifeld
Nov 4 Hedge fund manager Brian Kim pleaded not
guilty in New York state court on Friday to charges of running
a $6 million Ponzi scheme and fleeing the country before his
trial in a separate theft case.
The Manhattan District Attorney's office said Kim, 36,
claimed he was an accomplished trader investing in stable
securities, but in reality put his clients' money in highly
speculative futures contracts that generated huge losses.
Kim, who ran Liquid Capital Management, also diverted "vast
amounts of money" to himself, prosecutors said. Like notorious
Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, Kim was accused by prosecutors of
creating fake monthly statements for investors showing account
balances with inflated gains.
In January, Kim fled to Hong Kong on the eve of a state
court trial in Manhattan on charges he stole $430,000 in June
2008 from the condominium where he lived, prosecutors said. He
was brought back last month, and is now in federal custody.
Kim was charged with grand larceny, forgery, scheming to
defraud and other charges in connection with the hedge fund. He
also pleaded not guilty to bail jumping.
Liquid Capital Management also has been indicted in
connection with the Ponzi scheme case.
Kim still faces larceny and forgery charges in the
condominium case. He also was arraigned on passport fraud
charges last month in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
Kim had surrendered his passport after being charged in the
condominium case in 2009. He obtained another one fraudulently
by saying his own was lost, according to his lawyer, Justin
Levine. Hong Kong officials came to Kim's home there and
eventually he was turned over to U.S. authorities.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld)