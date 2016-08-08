By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 8 A jump in Manhattan office
leasing activity in July indicates more resilience in New York's
commercial real estate market than recent data has suggested,
with asking prices poised to surpass their record high in 2008.
Data showing more companies are renewing their leases rather
than moving to a new location have been seen as a sign of market
weakness because a move is more costly than signing a new lease.
Of 26 leases for 100,000 square feet or more through June of
this year, 16 were for renewals compared with just 10 renewals
for the 25 deals struck in the same six-month period last year,
data from Colliers International Group Inc show.
"Everybody is waiting for the shoe to drop, whether that's
the New York real estate market or the overall economy," said
Craig Caggiano, executive director for the New York tri-state
region at Colliers.
While renewals versus relocations are a market indicator,
there can be a number of reasons why a tenant renews a lease
instead of moving, Caggiano said. "We caution against taking any
one statistic, any one piece of market information," he said.
Asking rents are on the brink of surpassing record quarterly
figures from 2008, but concessions such as the amount of free
rent given to new tenants has risen substantially, which some
say is sign of weakness.
The average asking price per square foot of office space in
July was $73.72, higher than the record $73.31 a square foot set
in the third quarter of 2008. Asking rents rose 1.1 percent last
month from June and 6.2 percent from July 2015, Colliers said.
Leasing activity last month jumped 22.8 percent from June to
2.93 million square feet, and was up 22.6 percent from a year
earlier, Colliers said.
A closely watched benchmark for New York's high-end office
market are deals priced above $150 per square foot this year.
There have been nine deals this year that have closed with
asking rents of $150 per square foot, surpassing the seven deals
for all of 2015 and on track to surpass the 16 deals in 2014.
"It's been relatively strong year-to-date numbers and July
has not given us any pause to say there was much of a deviation
from what we've seen thus far," he said.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Richard Chang and Alan
Crosby)