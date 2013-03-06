March 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday it assigned the New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority's general resolution water and sewer system revenue bonds, fiscal 2013 series DD an AA-plus long-term rating with a stable outlook.

The ratings agency also affirmed its AA-plus long-term and underlying ratings on the authority's existing second-resolution bonds.

In addition it affirmed the AAA rating on the system's first general resolution revenue bonds.

These bonds also have a stable outlook.

"The stable outlook reflects S&P's expectation that the system's financial profile will remain commensurate with the ratings over our two-year outlook horizon," the agency said in a statement.