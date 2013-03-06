March 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Wednesday it assigned the New York City Municipal Water
Finance Authority's general resolution water and sewer system
revenue bonds, fiscal 2013 series DD an AA-plus long-term rating
with a stable outlook.
The ratings agency also affirmed its AA-plus long-term and
underlying ratings on the authority's existing second-resolution
bonds.
In addition it affirmed the AAA rating on the system's first
general resolution revenue bonds.
These bonds also have a stable outlook.
"The stable outlook reflects S&P's expectation that the
system's financial profile will remain commensurate with the
ratings over our two-year outlook horizon," the agency said in a
statement.