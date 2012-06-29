(Adds quotes, details on budget gap)

June 29 The credit rating for New York's Rockland County was cut two notches to BBB-minus by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday, which cited the continued weakening of its finances and use of reserves.

The state Legislature rejected a request by Rockland, which lies north of New York City, to sell $80 million of long-term bonds to reduce its debt. S&P said that was a negative factor in its rating.

Rockland, a commuting suburb of Manhattan, faces a potential $40 million budget gap for fiscal 2012, S&P says. Part of its remedies include negotiating concessions from unionized public workers but the outcome of talks is uncertain.

S&P kept its negative outlook for Rockland. "If management is not willing or able to implement and adhere to a plan to restore structural balance and reserves, Standard & Poor's could consider another downgrade."

Rockland is one of a few high-profile New York counties, a list that includes Long Island's two counties, whose finances proved too frail to withstand the pressures brought on by the recession. All of the counties have rather high median incomes - Rockland's is $82,534 versus a national average of $50,046 - but over-relied on volatile sales tax revenue.

One more downgrade by S&P would put Rockland into the speculative or junk bond category of ratings.

Moody's Investors Service also rates Rockland's debt one notch above speculative - Baa3 - and also has given Rockland a negative outlook, citing the likelihood of current and future budget gaps and weak liquidity.

On June 20, Moody's estimated the county probably will have an accumulated general fund balance deficit of $95 million when the current fiscal year ends.

Moody's added that the negative outlook reflected liquidity concerns, saying: "The county is likely to incur significantly higher interest costs for the issuance of the cash-flow notes they expect to issue this month." (Reporting by Joan Gralla; editing by M.D. Golan)