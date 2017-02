June 29 The credit rating for New York's Rockland County was cut two notches to BBB-minus by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday, which cited the continued weakening of its finances and use of reserves.

The state legislature rejected a request by Rockland, which lies north of New York City, to sell long-term bonds to reduce its debt. S&P said that was a negative factor in its rating. (Reporting by Joan Gralla)