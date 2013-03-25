NEW YORK, March 25 Fitch Ratings downgraded Suffolk County, N.Y.'s general obligation bond rating to A from A-plus on Monday, affecting about $1.4 billion of debt.

Fitch cut its rating for Suffolk because of concerns about the county's ability to become financially stable, let alone reduce its big deficit.

The county is projecting a fiscal 2013 deficit despite relying on several one-time revenue fixes. Its liquidity levels are also weak, resulting in the use of cash-flow borrowing, Fitch said in a statement.

Suffolk's budget is also counting on receipts of sales taxes, which are sensitive to the slow economy, and could be hit by negative fallout from Superstorm Sandy. Those factors will challenge the county's ability to get its cash reserves to an adequate level, Fitch said.

The rating outlook on the bonds is negative.

The wealthy county to the east of New York City has a population of 1.5 million and a median household income of about $87,000, compared to $57,000 for the rest of the state.

Suffolk, which includes the posh Hamptons beaches, declared a fiscal emergency last March after an independent task force predicted a 3-year deficit of $530 million.

The county could have a budget shortfall of as much as $250 million by the end of next year, Newsday reported earlier this month.

Suffolk is scheduled to sell $115 million of revenue anticipation notes and $37 million of bond anticipation notes through a negotiated sale on April 9.

Fitch assigned an F1 rating to both sets of short-term notes.